Report: Trump to declare himself Republican Party's 'presumptive 2024 nominee'

Former US President Donald Trump will announce in his first post-presidential appearance next week that he is the Republican Party's "presumptive 2024 nominee," Axios reported Monday.

According to the report, a longtime adviser to Trump said that the former president plans to use the appearance as a "show of force" and that the message would likely be: "I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I'm still in charge."

Trump will reportedly meets with advisers this week to plan his next political moves, with a focus on plans for the 2022 midterm elections. Trump will reportedly seek to primary Republican politicians who criticized him or voted against him in his recent impeachment trial.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Axios that "Trump effectively is the Republican Party" and that the former president still enjoys widespread support among the party's base, making crossing him politically risky for Republican politicians.