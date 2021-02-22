Haredi media again praise Smotrich

It's not the first time this has happened, but also today, the phenomenon of haredi media people who support the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Betzalel Smotrich, repeated itself.

Against the background of the restrictions in granting permission to enter Israel that must pass an Exceptions Committee, haredi media personality Rafi Perlstein wrote on his Twitter account that the person who was there to help was MK Smotrich.

"My cousin and her partner, Israelis, haredim, hasidic residents of Beit Shemesh, work for a living running a guest house in Ukraine," he wrote.

"The lady slipped in the snow and needed to return for medical care," he noted. "The Exceptions Committee didn't approve, an appeal to MKs was denied. We sent a WhatsApp to Smotrich and the man fought for her until she got on the plane. Politics aside. Just humanity."

Moshe Weisberg Fargan, a journalist in Hadrei Haredim said: "No matter if you get stuck at a bus stop or at a terminal: Smotrich proves that when it comes to accessibility and efficiency for the ordinary citizen - he has no substitute," he wrote.

One Twitter commenter wrote: "I'm a hasidic avrech. I needed help. I tried to contact the haredi MKs but without success. I wrote a WhatsApp message to MK Smotrich and he took care of me until the problem was resolved."