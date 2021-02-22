'Despite Mengele ... I got vaccinated'

Bella Freund, the woman who became famous in 1992 when she rescued a terrorist who had stabbed two Israeli youths from an Israeli mob so that he could be turned over to the police alive, arrived to receive her coronavirus vaccine Monday.

Freund is the daughter of Holocaust survivors, and her mother was one of the victims of the experiments of the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. This family history has made Freund apprehensive about invasive medical procedures and the coronavirus vaccine in particular.

Despite her apprehension, today (Monday) Freund arrived at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, where a Magen David Adom (MDA) mobile station was set up to carry out vaccinations with people who are interested in receiving the vaccine.

Freund told Arutz Sheva about her concerns as well as what led her to decide to receive the first vaccine of her life.

After a conversation with Paddy Dekidak, the MDA paramedic in charge of the vaccination market at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Freund became convinced of the need to overcome her fears and get vaccinated.

Freund called Magen David Adom a "wonderful organization" which "deserves a Nobel Prize" for the lives it saves/ She stressed that her fears stemmed entirely from her family's history and not from any of the fake news which has spread across the internet regarding the coronavirus vaccine and that she has always taken the coronavirus seriously.

"I said to myself, maybe now is the time," she said of her decision to be vaccinated.