Yuli Edelstein: 'Anyone who celebrates too much on Purim will shut us in on Passover'

Israel's Health Ministry is examining imposing restrictions over the weekend, including a possible curfew, in order to keep the infection rates down and prevent the upcoming Purim holiday from having the devastating effect that Purim 2020 had.

Speaking with 103 FM Radio, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that he wants people to enjoy the holiday, but at the same time, unnecessary gatherings must be prevented.

"Anyone who celebrates too much on Purim may shut us in on Pesach (Passover)," he warned. "This is very concerning, because social media is filled with invitations to parties."

Edelstein also noted the infection rates among pregnant women, noting that the vaccine is safe for women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy.

Both he and Health Ministry efforts do not understand why people listen to fake news, he said.

On Sunday, coronavirus czar Nachman Ash warned against holding gatherings over the Purim holiday, including large festive meals with people other than from a single household.

"You can have prayers under the 'green tag' system, you can have festival holiday meals within the family, but large meals and parties and 'tishes' are completely forbidden and are dangerous to everyone’s health," he said then. "I call on everyone to avoid mass parties."

"If we have a wave of infections because of the holiday, we will need to close down the economy and education system once again, to the point of a lockdown," he warned.