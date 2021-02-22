'Poll of Polls': 62 seats for Netanyahu-Bennett bloc

A “Poll of Polls” published on Sunday by the Madad website and Kan News predicts 50 seats for the bloc of parties who support Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, 58 seats for the bloc of parties who call for his replacement and 12 seats for the Yamina party, which is unwilling to commit not to be part of a government headed by Netanyahu.

The Likud wins 30 seats in this poll, Yesh Atid - 18, New Hope - 14, Yamina - 12, and the predominantly Arab Joint List wins 9.

Among the haredi parties, Shas wins 8 seats and United Torah Judaism has 7. Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism wins 5 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu wins 7 seats, Labor - 6, Meretz - 4 and Blue and White does not pass the electoral threshold.

The “Poll of Polls” was developed by the Madad website, which is edited by Kan News commentator Shmuel Rosner and Prof. Camil Fuchs. It is a unique mathematical formula that predicts the seats won by each party based on all the polls published in the media. The formula gives a score for each poll, among other things according to its publication date and its deviation from the average of the other polls.