Honoring the Builder: Jerusalem to honor Irving Moskowitz

The City of Jerusalem has approved plans to memorialize the late American Jewish philanthropist Irving Moskowitz by naming a city square after him in the Ma’aleh Zeitim neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.

In addition, the city approved plans to name a square after two victims of Arab terror: Rabbi Nechemiah Lavi and Aharon Bennett, who were murdered in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Ateret Cohanim’s Daniel Luria praised the municipality’s decision to honor Moskowitz and the two terror victims.

“Everyone has Jerusalem in their veins, but some people have it bubbling in their veins,” Luria said of Moskowitz. “When it came to Jerusalem, his connection to Jerusalem – he lived in Jerusalem. He may not have physically been there, but the amount of projects and work he was involved in redeeming the land… was central to who he was as a person and to his wife and his whole family.”

“Jerusalem is central to their whole being.”