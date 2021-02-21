Pregnant woman with coronavirus dies at Hadassah, fetus doesn't survive

A 32-year-old woman diagnosed with Covid-19, pregnant at week 30, died last night in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. Efforts to revive the fetus were also unsuccessful.

The young woman in advanced pregnancy was hospitalized due to respiratory distress in the intensive care unit for corona patients at Hadassah Ein Kerem last Tuesday, when she was in critical condition.

Last night her condition deteriorated and she developed a multi-system failure. A senior multidisciplinary team was called to the unit, including intensive care and anesthesia specialists, obstetricians and gynecologists, an ECMO team and heart and chest surgeons.



The hospital notes that the team began immediate treatment and performed very prolonged resuscitation, and even performed a caesarean section (at week 30) in order to try and save the fetus.

However, the condition of the mother and the fetus was critical and the mother and baby ultimately passed away.

"The staff at the Corona Intensive Care Unit and the specialists who were called to treat the woman and baby are in emotional turmoil. The rescue efforts involved many partners from all over the hospital who fought for the mother and baby's lives. All of Hadassah shares in the deep grief of the family. The social service staff at the hospital is accompanying them in their time of distress," the hospital said.