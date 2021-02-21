Halls, gyms, hotels open under 'green badge' system, some school grades return to classes

Cultural events halls, gyms and hotels will open this morning, Sunday, in accordance with the "green badge" layout. Entry to these places will only be allowed for those defined as "recovered" and "vaccinated" upon presentation of a vaccine certificate.

Malls, markets and street shops will open to the entire population according to the "purple badge" - without restrictions on the unvaccinated, but with a limit on the number of people.

5th-6th graders as well as 11th-12th graders in "green" and "yellow" cities are returning to frameworks starting this morning. However, there are those who are still left behind - 7th to 10th grade students, who will continue to study at home through "distance learning."

The number of people in synagogues shall not exceed 50% of the maximum occupancy of the place, depending on the number of permanent seats, and if there are no permanent seats - it shall not exceed the ratio of one person per 7 square meters, and in any event there shall be no more than 300 people. The green badge certificate from the local authority will also be hung at the entrance. It is forbidden to serve food and it is obligatory to keep a distance of 2 square meters and at least a chair between a people who do not live together.

Dozens of gyms have announced they will not open their gates. According to data from the Sports and Fitness Owners' Organization, only between 25 and 30 percent of customers have a green badge - so they claim the opening is not economical.

Hotels will be able to reopen for recovered and vaccinated without the dining rooms, and the condition for the entry of visitors under the age of 16 is a negative check performed in the 48 hours prior to entry. Dead Sea hotels will operate with dining rooms and swimming pools.

Swimming pools or mikvahs for men: one person per 7 sq.m. and in the water -1 to 6 sq.m. There will also be a disinfection and hygiene obligation, buffet operators in the pool area will not set up dining tables in the buffet area, nor will a Jacuzzis or saunas be operated.

A person who stays in a place that operates according to the badge, without having "recovered" or having been "vaccinated", will be fined NIS 1,000.

The Ministry of Health said that during the launch period for the issuance of the green badge, which will take place in the next two weeks, it will be possible to use the existing vaccine certificates. Tens of thousands of people have already received a green badge, in addition to the "vaccinated" and "recovering" certificates in their possession, and the Ministry of Health has made it clear that due to the heavy loads on the green badge issuing service there may be delays.