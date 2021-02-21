Watch: Australian PM receives COVID-19 vaccine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday received the first dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Australia started its inoculation program a day ahead of schedule, Reuters reports.

Up to 4 million Australians are expected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine voluntarily by March, with Morrison and Paul Kelly, the country's chief medical officer, among a small group of Australians receiving the first inoculations.

"We're here making some very important points," Morrison said moments before cameras captured the first person being injected at a medical center in Sydney. "That it is safe, that it's important, and we need to start with those who are most vulnerable and on the frontline."

Doses of the Pfizer vaccines were still being distributed to 16 vaccine hubs around Australia in preparation for the broader rollout of the vaccines on Monday.

A small number of older Australians at the Castle Hill Medical Centre in the western part of Sydney, aged-care staff, and frontline nurses and workers were among the group injected on Sunday, officials said.

Australia has reported just under 29,000 cases of coronavirus and 909 deaths since March 2020. It has ranked among the top 10 in a COVID-19 performance index, noted Reuters.