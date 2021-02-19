Biden: We must address Iran's destabilizing activities

US President Joe Biden on Friday addressed the Munich Security Conference, where he said it is imperative that the United States work with other leading global powers to curb Iran's "destabilizing" nuclear ambitions.

Biden said his administration is "prepared to re-engage in negotiations" with the UN Security Council on Iran’s nuclear program.

"We must address Iran's destabilizing activities across the Middle East. We will work with our European and other partners as we proceed," he said.

Biden’s remarks come one day after the US officially said it is ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The US has not participated in a meeting of the participants of the 2015 Iran deal since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement but has stressed he would do so only if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has repeatedly made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)