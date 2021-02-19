Israel Dog Unit: Father of 3 missing and in possible danger

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) is calling upon the public to aid in the search for David Fredi Yager.

Yager, 43 years old and the father of three, has missing from Rehovot since Tuesday.

Police helicopters, IDU dogs and drones, jeeps and dozens of volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit and Hatzalah converged on fields and orchards near Rehovot in a race against the clock to find David - hopefully, alive.

The IDU is classifying this as a high-risk search due to David's condition when he was last seen and due to the severe weather conditions.

Anyone who has any information is requested to call the special IDU SAR hotline at 054-487-6709.

