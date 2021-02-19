Yair Lapid: 'I am not persecuting anyone - especially not Chabad'

MK Yair Lapid, chairman of the Yesh Atid party, on Friday afternoon responded to the Yediot Aharonot report that claimed he threatened to persecute Chabad Lubavitch if they vote for the Religious Zionism party in the upcoming elections.

"I want to clarify something," Lapid said. "I am not persecuting, nor will I persecute, anyone - and certainly not my good friends from the Chabad movement."

"The movement has many great merits, and cares only about love of the Jewish people and the a love of the Land."

He added: "At the same time, I express deep concern over the fact that Itamar Ben Gvir and the followers of the murderer Baruch Goldstein will enter the Knesset."

"I will continue to fight in every way, so that no one will lend a hand to racism, incitement, and additional divisions among the people, and will not support the 'Kahanists' who threaten the unity of the Jewish people."