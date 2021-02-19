Hamas to hold leadership elections

Hamas will hold on Friday the first phase of the internal elections for the organization, in which the new leadership will be elected.

Elections for the Hamas leadership will take place in three areas: Gaza, Palestinian Authority (PA) territories and other Arab countries.

The elections will take place in the first phase in Gaza, which is under Hamas control, and in the second phase abroad.

Sources in Hamas noted that the elections in PA territories will be conducted in a complex procedure in light of the special security conditions and the presence of the Israeli security forces who are operating against Hamas.

The announcement of the new Hamas leader will take place at the end of March. The current leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and former leader Khaled Mashaal are both running for the position.