Report: Soleimani spied on Iranian Jews, built terror tunnels

Iranian regime scholar says late IRGC commander created centers for spying on Iranian Jews, helped Hezbollah built terror tunnels.

Tags: Qassem Soleimani Terror Tunnels IRGC
ILTV ,

Rally in memorial of Qassem Soleimani in Tehran
Rally in memorial of Qassem Soleimani in Tehran
Reuters



top