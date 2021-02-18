Arrow 4 program begins, boosting Israel's missile defense system

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT) of the Israel Ministry of Defense, and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), have commenced the development of the Arrow-4 system. Arrow-4 will be the next generation of endo-exoatmospheric interceptors in the Arrow weapon system, which today consists of Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors.

Arrow-4 will be an advanced, innovative interceptor missile with enhanced capabilities. It will address a wide range of evolving threats in the region and will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the next decades. Its development is led by the IMDO and the U.S. MDA, with IAI as the prime contractor for the development and production of the system and its interceptors.

MDA Director, Vice Adm. John Hill: “Arrow-4 is a cooperative program between the MDA and IMDO that illustrates U.S. commitment to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “Israel’s defense establishment is fully committed to improving its defensive and offensive capabilities against the ballistic missiles threatening our nation. Along with the development of vital offensive capabilities, the multi-layered missile defense array is being enhanced. The development of Arrow-4 together with our American partners will result in a technological and operational leap forward, preparing us for the future battle field and evolving threats in the Middle East and beyond. I congratulate the Israel Missile Defense Organization, which is currently marking its 30th anniversary, as well as the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and Israeli defense industries, for making Israel’s home front safe.”

Head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, Moshe Patel, said: “We are starting the development of the Arrow-4 system at a symbolic time- 30 years after the Gulf War, which led to the establishment of the IMDO and the joint missile defense program with our American partners. Over the last three decades, we have developed one of the most advanced missile defense arrays in the world, built of four layers with demonstrated capabilities. These capabilities are being constantly improved against emerging threats. Arrow-4 will have unprecedented flight and interception capabilities, ensuring the security of the State of Israel.”

Israel Aerospace Industries, GM of the IAI/MLM Division, Jacob Galifat said: “The Arrow weapon system, which was one of the first in the world to intercept ballistic missiles, will be upgraded with a significant capability, produced by IAI, in the form of the Arrow-4 interceptor. The interceptor will be the most advanced of its kind in the world and will provide a new layer of defense to the State of Israel and its citizens.”