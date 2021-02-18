Over 700 million shekels in 'restricted debit cards' to be distributed to the needy

As the social and economic costs of the coronavirus crisis continue to rise, Israel’s Interior Ministry has approved a massive support project designed to help families most in need. The implementation of the project, involving a large-scale logistical effort, will be managed in large part by Colel Chabad.

Colel Chabad was founded in 1788, and is the longest continuousl-operating charitable organization in Israel today.

The organization will be responsible for the logistical and distribution effort in Israel’s southern and central regions, Jerusalem, and Judea and Samaria, while the remainder of the country will be managed by Pitchon Lev. A total of 200,000 needy families will be assisted through the effort.

Colel Chabad has earned public recognition for its logistical, transparent and efficient implementation of the National Food Security Initiative which distributes ‘debit cards’ to purchase food, food boxes and other support for those living under the poverty line. This latest project, which will see over 700 million shekel worth of support cards distributed in the coming months, will take that effort to a whole new level.

“The generations of experience Colel Chabad has in all types of food distribution, whether it is in the more modern form of cards or traditional form of boxes, meals or from our soup kitchens, will allow even more people, from all backgrounds, to get the support they need at the time they need it the most,” said Rabbi Sholom Duchman, Director of Colel Chabad. “As I was taught by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, we must help every person, no matter the background, in the way they need it most.”

Rabbi Mendy Blau, Israel Director of Colel Chabad said, “This historic undertaking comes at a truly critical time for our nation, where thousands of new families have been thrust into poverty. We view it with both pride and a great sense of responsibility that the government has entrusted us with this historic mission, and we firmly believe that our experience and network will be instrumental in making this a process that will bring much-needed assistance as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Israel’s Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri (Shas) said, “I'm deeply proud and appreciative to be leading this ambitious and important effort which will help so many families who have been forced to contend with the many challenges that have resulted from the coronavirus crisis. This period has presented an ongoing financial nightmare that has made daily life a literal fight for survival for so many.”

“The reality is that many families are suffering from hunger and need immediate support. This represents the culmination of an extensive effort where these beneficiaries will now receive dedicated debit cards that enable them to go out and buy critical food supplies in a respectable way that protects their dignity.”