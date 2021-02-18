Omar implores Biden to support Israel's referral to ICC

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) implored the Biden administration to support Israel's referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC), i24NEWS reported on Wednesday, citing an interview Omar game to the Qatar-based Al-Araby TV last week.

“The US should not delegitimize the ICC and the things it must do. It is shocking that the legitimacy of the ICC is something that is being questioned,” said Omar.

She further claimed that the court’s ability to “investigate, probe and render justice” was being undermined in the United States.

The interview with Omar came after the ICC ruled that Judea, Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem are within its jurisdiction, paving the way for a war crimes probe against Israel.

The US expressed concern over the ruling, particularly about the possibility that the ICC would take steps against Israeli personnel.

In the interview with the Qatari-based newspaper, Omar was asked about the future of the US embassy in Jerusalem, and implied that she and her colleagues were playing a long strategic game.

“It doesn’t currently seem like a lot will be changed, but there will be an opportunity for us to push for the United States to stand for its values and principles,” she said.

Omar is notorious for her past controversial statements on Israel. She came under fire in 2019 after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

Last September, Omar called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's "existence" a problem in an interview with CBS.

In 2019, Israel announced it would bar entry to Omar and fellow Muslim congresswoman Rashida Tlaib over their support for BDS.