Health Minister: This is how we fight anti-vaccine fake news

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash visited the Sodastream plant in the Negev today (Wednesday), where a vaccination operation of the workers began yesterday.

The two were accompanied by Kfir Suissa, Chief of Operations and Managing Director of Sodastream and Galit Zucker, Chief of Global Human Resources.

As in this factory and other workplaces around the country, the Health Ministry and (Magen David Adom) MDA are working to bring the vaccines straight to the citizens' workplaces. The factory has conducted an extensive information campaign to encourage its employees to receive the vaccine.

Health Minister Edelstein said, "Today an amazing thing is happening here. We are working to overcome the phenomenon of people not getting vaccinated because of fake news. We thought about getting people back to work. Sodastream was enlisted to assist in the national vaccination effort. The MDA guys are here and there are hundreds of vaccinated people."

"I want to tell you: when we hurt our finger we go to the doctor. When there is an epidemic will we listen to people who have no idea about medicine? In your explanatory effort you overcame the symptoms of fake news, so well done. With food comes appetite. Make an effort for each of the employees to come home and say to the adults of the house, to their spouse: 'I am vaccinated but what about you?' If you can bring in more people, we will be able to get out of this epidemic and come back to life," Edelstein added.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Nachman Ash said that "It is very exciting to be here. We are a year into the coronavirus pandemic. It is exciting to see this bustling plant and even more exciting to see this amazing vaccination campaign that will get us out of the coronavirus crisis. It's exciting. I come out of this visit strengthened."

Kfir Suissa, Chief of Operations and Managing Director of Sodastream, concluded, “The health of our employees, who come from all walks of life in Israeli society, is a top priority. We quickly realized that some of the population's avoidance of getting vaccinated stems from fake news. For this reason, we invited religious leaders, Hebrew-, Arabic- and Amharic-speaking doctors to the factory, and distributed gift vouchers in the amount of NIS 300 per employee, T-shirts and certificates of appreciation."

"The vaccination complex at the factory opened only tonight, and the response is already well above expectations, with about 1,100 workers vaccinated, most of them from the Bedouin sector and from the Ethiopian population. By the end of the day, about 80 percent of the company's workers will be vaccinated. This is further evidence that the business sector can break the statistics and contribute to the national effort that will bring an end to the national vaccination campaign."