Shasha-Biton: Netanyahu has Bennett in his pocket

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, chairwoman of the Knesset’s Coronavirus Committee and number two on the New Hope party’s Knesset slate, denied claims Wednesday morning regarding a split within the newly formed party led by former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar.

Speaking with Radio 103FM, Shasha-Biton dismissed claims that Derech Eretz MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoav Hendel – both of whom are included on the New Hope list – are planning on bolting the party after the election and joining the Likud.

“Hendel and Hauser could have joined a Netanyahu government of 61 MKs. But did they? No. There is an agreement with the Derech Eretz party, ensuring that they cannot split off.”

Shasha-Biton also ripped Yamina chief Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Netanyahu, saying: “We already know that Bennett is in Netanyahu’s pocket, he’s in lockstep in terms of messaging.”

Netanyahu is afraid of Sa’ar, Shasha-Biton continued, “because he knows that he is the only one who can replace him in the election. He knows that he is the man with the political experience who knows how to put together a government.”

“He knows the polling data on who is most suited to lead the government in head-to-head matchups. That’s why you see him arrogantly sitting in TV studios trying to portray Yair Lapid as his main rival, because that makes it easier for him.”