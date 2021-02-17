Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes ‘anti-vax’ stance in violation of own policy

Project Veritas Director James O'Keefe today released a video showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressing opinions last July that apparently would violate his own platform's policy today.

O'Keefe said: “Last week, Facebook announced they are ‘expanding their efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines, and vaccines in general during the pandemic.’

“Even the New York Times covered the story.

“Let's take a look at Facebook's most updated COVID-19 vaccine policy. It says: ‘We want to make sure that our policies help to protect people from harmful content regarding COVID-19 and vaccines.’

“But the real kicker is right here on the policy where Facebook says it would remove any content that quote ‘claims the COVID-19 vaccine changes people's DNA.’

“Well, we just got a new leaked tape from Zuckerberg himself, the CEO of Facebook, basically violating his own code of conduct; he would be censored on the platform today for what he said.

“Let's take a listen: ‘I do just want to make sure that I share some caution on this, because we just don't know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people's DNA and RNA to directly code in a person's DNA and RNA, basically the ability to produce those antibodies, and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream. So there's work on both paths of vaccine development.’

“That was from Facebook's internal weekly Q&A meeting in July 2020. So when Zuckerberg said, ‘Basically the vaccine is modifying people's DNA,’ it seems pretty clear ‘modifying’ is synonymous with ‘changing’."

O'Keefe concluded: “Again, Zuckerberg would be banned from Facebook for saying this. In fact, this video of me showing the CEO of Facebook talking might be banned, because he is violating Facebook's policy.”