Alarming increase in child COVID morbidity

There has been an increase in the number of children who were asymptomatic when infected with the coronavirus but developed symptoms after getting over the disease.

Dr. Shir Malach, a senior pediatric intensive care physician at Meir Hospital, spoke with Anat Davidov of 103FM about the British mutation in the corona and its impact on children, including a 14-year-old boy hospitalized in her ward with life-threatening post-corona symptoms.

"The boy looks better, he's getting better but he has not come out of it yet. We have treated low blood pressure problems, that's mostly what we've seen. There's a fever and a rash, but that's less what worries us," Dr. Malach said.

She added, "Children get over the coronavirus easily, some do not know they had the coronavirus, and after a few weeks fever and signs appear that are somewhat specific to post-corona, and after a few days their parents turn to the medical system and we find other problems like damage to other systems, multisystem inflammatory response."