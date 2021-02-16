Dr. Tal Brosh: People die every day because of fake news

The director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, Dr. Tal Brosh, expects doctors and rabbis who have distributed fake news about the coronavirus vaccines to correct their statements.

"Some of the non-vaccinated public are people who have been scared [by fake news], including doctors. There are a lot of people who die every day because of doctors and rabbis who have made theoretical warnings that have been totally refuted. I expect them to correct their statements," he said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet Tuesday.

Earlier, A 29-year-old young mother from southern Israel lost her fetus after she fell ill with coronavirus.

This is the first recorded case of a fetus confirmed to have coronavirus and die in utero as a result of the virus.

The young woman, who was 25 weeks pregnant, arrived at her family doctor after she did not feel fetal movements. She was immediately transferred to Ashdod's Assuta Hospital, where she delivered the baby - stillborn.

The pregnancy was the mother's third, and all of the prenatal scans had shown a healthy fetus. The woman had suffered a fever several days before the incident occurred.

Dr. Tal Brosh commented on the case, saying: "This is the first time we have seen that tests we took from the fetus were positive for coronavirus. We estimate that this is a rare event."

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel and chief of the rabbinate’s top religious court, Rabbi David Lau, suspended a rabbinical judge from a rabbinate court responsible for conversions, after the judge refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The judge in question was part of a court responsible for handling the conversions of IDF soldiers to Judaism.

Rabbi Lau said all judges are obliged to receive the vaccine.

“As far as he is concerned, it is the obligation of every judge to get vaccinated, and insofar as it is permitted by law, any judge who does not get vaccinated will be prevented from serving in his position and endangering others who come to the court,” Rabbi Lau’s office said in a statement.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) told Kan Reshet Bet on Tuesday morning that "there is an improvement in the number of coronavirus infections. Still, they are far from simple. There is a clear drop in the number of patients in serious condition and the number of confirmed cases, and there is a continuous increase in the number of people getting vaccinated - but we must be cautious."

He added: "Today, we will have more than four million vaccinated people in Israel, among them 2,612,000 who have received the second dose as well. Yesterday, 156,000 people were vaccinated."

Regarding the decision to lift certain restrictions, Edelstein said, "We are still far from returning to routine, but I am happy that yesterday the Cabinet approved the reopening of several industries, with the appropriate cautions. There is still a long way to go."

"A lot depends on people's personal responsibility," he added. "We need to understand that we can't party yet."