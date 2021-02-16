Getting ready for snow in Jerusalem: 250 plows stand ready

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon today spoke about Municipality preparations for the snow that is expected to fall in the city starting tomorrow.

"We are equipped with 250 snowplows throughout the city. Every operator knows where he is to be during the snowfall. We're all ready to pass it as an experience, and carefully,” Leon said.

The Transportation Ministry and its subordinate bodies have also completed their preparations for the expected extreme weather in all parts of the country and the snow that will begin to fall tonight in the northern mountains and in Jerusalem.

According to the Meteorological Service's forecast, tonight the winds will strengthen and reach a peak on Wednesday, when winds will blow at 40 to 80 km/h, with gusts of 100 km/h. Also, there is a real possibility of wind damage.

Local rain will begin this afternoon in the north and center and will continue throughout the night. On Wednesday there will be rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail mainly in the north of the country.

Tonight it will start snowing in the northern Golan Heights. On Wednesday morning it is expected to snow in the northern mountains, accumulating in mountains above 1,000 meters. At altitudes of 700 to 900 meters, accumulation will be intermittent and will reach five to ten centimeters. Towards evening, the snow will also spread to the central mountains, including the Jerusalem area, and will continue for periods throughout the night. On Thursday, rain will replace the snow that will thaw gradually.

The Director General of the Ministry of Transportation, Ofer Malka, held a meeting designed to examine the readiness of the Ministry of Transportation and the professional bodies associated with it, in anticipation of the expected extreme weather in the next three days and snow in the northern and central mountains and Jerusalem.

Representatives of Netivei Israel stated that the company has completed their coordination with the Traffic Division of the Israel Police and local authorities in anticipation of the expected weather, and has begun deploying mechanical engineering equipment and salt sprinklers, and a headquarters to be ready for any possible scenario.