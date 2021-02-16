Report: Gideon Sa'ar fires Lincoln Project advisers

Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope party who is hoping to unseat Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, will no longer work with his American advisers, a spokesman told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday morning.

Sa'ar hired the team last month to serve as his campaign advisers.

According to the spokesman, New Hope has "never worked with the Lincoln Project."

"The party engaged four senior consultants who were connected with the project, who until recently provided consultation services. The individual in question is not known to us, we have never had any contact with him and certainly have not worked with him. In any case, as noted, the engagement between the two sides has recently ended," he told the Post.

The advisers are accused of covering up pedophilia by the Lincoln Project's co-founder, while pocketing millions raised by their political action committee.