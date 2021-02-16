Gaza: New legislation against women's rights

The Hamas terror organization, which governs Gaza, is working on new legislation published by its Islamic Council, Israel Hayom reported.

Under the new laws, women will be required to have a man accompany them any time they travel within Gaza.

According to this decision, published by Palestinian Authority media, a married woman will be required to receive permission from her husband to leave her place of residence, and unmarried women will require a family member to accompany them.

The new regulations also require unmarried men to receive their father's permission to leave Gaza, in cases in which the family is opposed to their travel.

Ahead of the upcoming elections the new legislation is likely to increase support for Hamas among more conservative Arabs living both in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria. Since taking over control of Gaza in 2007, Hamas has banned the consumption of alcohol, as well as parties and rap music, and has arrested homosexuals.