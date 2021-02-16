Health officials draw up plan for reopening economy

With much of the Israeli economy set to reopen this coming Sunday, coronavirus officials are drawing up guidelines for the reopening, determining what kinds of limitations will be imposed where and upon whom.

The Magen Yisrael coronavirus control and prevention team is expected to submit its recommendations for the reopening on Tuesday, following the Coronavirus Cabinet’s vote to permit shopping centers and other sectors of the economy to reopen on Sunday.

According to a report by Walla! Tuesday morning, health officials are including fewer venues in the list of areas restricted to green passport holders.

The Health Ministry had initially planned on limiting entry to museums, libraries, malls and shopping centers to people with either a vaccination certificate or a certificate of recovery for COVID.

Now, however, health officials are expected to include museums, libraries, malls and shopping centers in the list of venues open to the general public.

But with the inclusion of major shopping centers in the list of areas open to the public at large, health officials are expressing concerns that the wave of reopenings could lead to a sudden spike in the infection rate, and are considering reducing the number of people per square meter allowed into public spaces at any given time.

Synagogues will also reopen to the general public, with no more than 10 people indoors and 20 in attached outdoor spaces.

Other venues, including gyms, dance studios, hotels (without dining rooms, which will remain closed), sporting and cultural events, and swimming pools will be open only to those with a green passport. While initially the green passport was set to be limited to people with either recovery certificates or certificates of vaccination, health officials are now reportedly planning to also include anyone with a negative COVID test from within the last 48 hours.

Health officials had also planned on including some shopping centers on the list of venues open only to green passport holders, but Justice Ministry officials warned that such a policy would be on shaky ground legally.

Justice officials also said that under the existing law, workers – including teachers - cannot be forced to get vaccinated, though they can be required to get tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis.