Poll: Right-wing bloc unable to form government

A poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows that if the elections had been held today, the Likud party would have won 28 seats while Yesh Atid would have finished second with 17 seats.

The New Hope party would finish third with 13 seats, Yamina fourth with 11, the Joint Arab List eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, and Shas seven seats.

The Labor party would win six seats, Meretz five seats, the Religious Zionist party five seats, Yisrael Beyteinu five seats, Blue and White four seats, and Raam four seats.

According to the poll, the Yamina party would be the kingmaker party, but the Likud would not be able to form a party even with Yamina's support.

The Likud, haredi parties, and Religious Zionist party would receive a combined 47 seats, which would only rise to 58 seats if joined by Yamina.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc and the Arab parties would receive 58 seats, but it is likely that Yamina will not agree to sit with all the parties which make up the bloc.