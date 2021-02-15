Parler back online

Social media platform Parler announced that it is back online Monday, more than a month after it was kicked off the Amazon Web Services following the deadly riots at the US Capitol building. Google and Amazon also removed Parler from their App stores in January.

Parler stated in its announcement that it had a new site built on "sustainable, independent technology and not reliant on so-called 'Big Tech' for its operations."

Parler CEO John Matze was fired from the company two weeks ago and is currently being led by interim CEO Mark Meckler.

“Parler was built to offer a social media platform that protects free speech and values privacy and civil discourse. When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever. We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back,” said Meckler. “Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue.”

Parler hopes to bring back its old userbase in the first week and then begin allowing new users to join the platform.

It is unclear from the announcement who is currently hosting the new Parler site.