What will the US embassy in Jerusalem look like?

Former US President Donald Trump is no longer in the White House, but his legacy continues in the American Embassy he relocated to Israel's capital of Jerusalem

Trump's desire to significantly expand the embassy moved forward today with the decision of the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee to approve plans for two complexes to be used by the embassy.

The existing embassy complex in the Arnona neighborhood will be expanded to about 50,000 square meters and it will receive an additional area of ​​about 60,000 square meters in the Allenby complex.

צילום: יגאל לוי משרד אדריכלים הדמיה של מתחם השגרירות בשכונת ארנונה

The complexes include office and residential buildings for employees. At the same time it was agreed that a diplomatic hotel that had previously been used by the American Consulate and is now used for sheltered housing would never be evacuated until a suitable housing solution was found for those staying there today.

Committee Chairman and District Committee Member Ofer Berkowitz expressed satisfaction with the move. "I am proud of the approval of the US Embassy's program in Jerusalem. This is a historic and very important move that our greatest friend is running its embassy from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."

"During the discussion in the committee, I congratulated the representatives of the US State Department in their language, I wanted to express my great appreciation for this important step for the State of Israel and for Jerusalem. The natural place where embassies are supposed to sit is in the capital of Israel. It is proposed to locate the embassies together with additional office and employment space," Berkowitz added.