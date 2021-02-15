Coalition for Jewish Values: Anti-Semitism now accepted in Congress

The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing over 1500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in matters of public policy, called Monday for House Democratic leadership to rescind the appointment of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as vice chair of an important House subcommittee with jurisdiction over global human rights.

Omar, despite a history of support for organizations with ties to Islamic terror and condemnations of Israel sufficient to be voted “2019’s Anti-Semite of the Year” by StopAntiSemitism.org, was named Vice Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations.

“This appointment is both risible and dangerous. Ilhan Omar’s long-standing hatred for Israel and contempt for Jews and for America make this a mockery of human rights advocacy,” said Rabbi Steven Pruzansky, Israel Regional Vice President of the CJV.

“I have little doubt that she will abuse the framework of 'human rights' to further her campaign to demonize the Jewish State, as the UN Human Rights Council does on an annual basis. Rep. Omar should have been stripped of her committee assignments, rather than rewarded with a promotion.”

Earlier this month, Congressman Brian Babin (R-TX) also called for her to be removed from her committee assignments, tweeting a list of Rep. Omar’s anti-American and anti-Semitic statements. This came as House Democrats acted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her assignments, purportedly for spreading hateful and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories before running for office, while allowing both Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) to retain theirs despite statements made as members of Congress.

The latter, as recently as last month, not merely blamed Israel after the Palestinian Authority refused to collaborate to speedily obtain and distribute COVID-19 vaccines for its citizens, but claimed this was “proof” that Israel is “a racist state.”

“The real concern is that House Democrats are treating anti-Semitism as a political weapon, abetted by the silence and even backing of Democratic Jewish members,” stated Rabbi Pesach Lerner, President of the CJV. “The action against Rep. Greene, coupled with the elevation of Rep. Omar, signals that Congress is now willing to tolerate Anti-Semitism when it is politically advantageous to do so.”