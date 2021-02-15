Palestinian Muslim suspected of harassing girls in central Israel

Israel Police arrested on Sunday a Palestinian Authority (PA) Arab man on suspicion that he sexually harassed young girls in a public park in the central city of Herzliya, Israel Hayom reported.

The suspect, who lives in PA-controlled Hebron, will be brought Monday to the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court for an extension of his arrest.

The police investigation was opened Sunday after the parents of three minor girls, ages 6-7, filed a complaint.

According to the parents, while their daughters played in the public park near Eilanot Street in Herzliya, a man approached them, sexually harassed them, and showed them sexually explicit photos on his phone.

A police officer from the Glilot station, who was not on duty at the time but was at the scene, responded quickly and arrested the suspect with the help of a civilian passerby, detaining the suspect until a squad car arrived at the scene.