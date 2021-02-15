This is how Hamas passed its money from Turkey to Judea and Samaria

Following a joint operation by the Defense Ministry's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF), Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and tax authorities, Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed orders to confiscate $121,000 which had been passed between commercial companies from Hamas in Turkey to Hamas activists in Judea and Samaria.

In recent months, the Israel Security Agency uncovered a route via which terror funds were transferred from Hamas' headquarters in Turkey via a company based in Damascus, to Hamas activists within Israel's borders.

The money was transferred via the Turkish Tikkno Plus Ic Ve Dis and the Sense Sanitary Company from Damascus, which are owned jointly by Hamas activists Abdullah Fukha, who lives in Turkey, and Ayman Machri, from the Damascus area.

Following the joint action by NBCTF, Israel Security Agency, and the tax authorities, shipping containers were confiscated at the Ashdod port. These containers were found to contain merchandise worth hundreds of thousands of shekels. Upon their confiscation, the money trail was interrupted.

"We will continue to hit terror and pursue its organizational infrastructure in every place, in Israel and the world," Gantz said Monday morning. "I praise the ongoing and integrated operations of the Defense Ministry's NBCTF, together with Shabak, the tax authority, and all the security agencies, which each and every day prevent the transfer of funds and means which form the fuel of terror organizations."