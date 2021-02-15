Poll: Right-wing rises to 62 seats

The Israeli Right is projected to win an absolute majority in the Knesset in next month’s general election, a new poll released by Radio 103FM Monday morning shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by the Panels Politics firm with responses gathered over the internet by Panel4All from 527 participants, if new elections were held today, the right-wing – religious bloc would win 62 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, compared to just 37 for the left-wing – Arab bloc.

A further 21 seats went to right-of-center parties which have vowed not to sit with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a coalition government.

The Likud fell from 30 seats in the previous Panels Politics poll, released a week ago, to 29 seats in Monday’s survey.

Yesh Atid came in second, holding steady at 18 mandates, while the New Hope party of former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar received 14 seats.

Yamina rose from 11 seats last week to 13 today, while the Religious Zionist Party’s joint list with Otzma Yehudit and Noam rose from four seats to five.

The Joint Arab List gained one seat, rising from eight to nine mandates, while the United Arab List (Ra’am) remained below the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received eight seats, while United Torah Judaism received seven.

Yisrael Beytenu is projected to win seven seats, with Labor rising to six mandates. The far-left Meretz party narrowly cleared the threshold with four seats.

Blue and White and the New Economic Party both failed to cross the threshold.