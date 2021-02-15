Moshe Gafni: I support Netanyahu and pay a heavy price for it

The chairman of the United Torah Judaism faction, MK Moshe Gafni, told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) on Sunday that his party will support Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after the elections to the 24th Knesset.

"I talk to Yair Lapid but I will not go with him - I talk to him the same way I talk to all Knesset members, about issues that are on the agenda," Gafni said.

"We have not closed an agreement with anyone, not even Netanyahu. I support Netanyahu and pay a high price for it, because there are parties that are based on 'anyone but Netanyahu.' I will go with him, but with all due respect - we will talk after the election with the Council of Torah Sages,” he added.

MK Gafni said that he was not afraid of votes going from UTJ to Bezalel Smotrich's party, and clarified that he could sit with Smotrich in the coalition. Of Itamar Ben Gvir he said, "I do not know him".

Commenting on the vaccination campaign Gafni said, "A person who was not vaccinated must not enter the synagogue, he must stand outside - otherwise it will be closed anyway. What's the discussion?"