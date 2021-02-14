HMO reports 92% drop in serious COVID cases among vaccinated

Israel’s massive coronavirus vaccination campaign has significantly cut the rates of symptomatic COVID infections among the vaccinated population, according to a study by the Clalit health care provider.

The study, which was released Sunday evening, found that the rate of symptomatic coronavirus infections was cut by 94% among the vaccinated population.

In addition, the study found that the number of seriously ill COVID patients was cut by 92% among the vaccinated population.

A total of 1.2 million people were tested for the study, including 600,000 vaccinated individuals and 600,000 unvaccinated people.

Prof. Ran Blizer, manager of Clalit’s research operations and a member of the Health Ministry’s advisory team, called on Israelis under 60 to also get vaccinated against COVID.

“We need to turn the focus to younger age groups, people ages 40 to 60, who have yet to get vaccinated: that’s about 500,000 people – 27% of the age group; these are people who don’t always realize that they are in a risk group. But they currently make up 31% of the people on respirators.”

“One out of every 30 people in this age group will get infected and be hospitalized with a serious case of the coronavirus. So go get vaccinated.”