Likud pushes back on objections to JNF land purchases in Yesha

The Likud today (Sunday) rejected Defense Minister Benny Gantz's request to re-examine the planned vote in the JNF board on the proposed decision to purchase land in Judea and Samaria.

Coalition chairman and Likud faction chairman MK Miki Zohar said, "Despite Gantz's request, the issue of the JNF's land acquisition in Judea and Samaria remains in place and will be voted on today by the authorities. Gantz's bizarre appeal, whose whole purpose is to garner left-wing votes in the elections, is another low point in his public career,” Zohar accused.

MK Amit Halevi added in response to Gantz's request to "examine the consequences of the decision," and said: "Minister Bnei Gantz, we have been examining the consequences of this decision, for 120 years. The consequences so far have been the resurrection of the Jewish people in his country, the establishment of the State of Israel, and the construction and flourishing in the lands redeemed. ”



The Left excoriated the decision to put the issue of land acquisition in Judea and Samaria to the vote, and warned of the consequences that this would have on them. Meretz chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz attacked the issue for a vote and claimed, "The Right is turning the JNF into a Jewish National Fund for settlements."

"Meretz representatives will oppose a move aimed at strengthening the settlements and destroying any future chance for two states. The JNF is not the executioner of peace."