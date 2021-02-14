Yamina launches 'livelihood caravan'

The Yamina party launched its 'livelihood caravan' in the city of Be'er Sheva today.

Party chairman Naftali Bennett held a meeting with business owners and self-employed people in the city, spoke live with Ran Shaked and the owners of the city's live music bars before meeting with local party activists.

In the next two weeks, the caravan will continue to tour all over the country and meet the public, hear about the economic difficulties people face during the Coronavirus crisis, and offer solutions.

According to Bennett: "Everyone lives in the comfort of grants that fall from helicopters. The money comes from loans that the state takes out. Our children will pay the price."

"The entire private sector is financing the whole celebration. The Israeli government must lower the tax rate and regulations. We will form a government whose business is business," he added.

Ran Shaked noted, "I can understand the thinking of sitting at home, it's an incubator, but it hurts business. If I want to open the music bar tomorrow, I have no workers, the waiters have finished studying and left. The connection, their skill and the who training process have gone to waste. Things have to change."