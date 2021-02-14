Cultural institutions to open up next week

Culture Minister Hili Tropper and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein agreed Sunday morning that Israel's cultural institutions will begin to open starting next week on Tuesday in accordance with the green pass outline.

Details of the exact layout will be announced in the coming days. The outline will be activated subject to the level of morbidity and government approval.

The Health Ministry also agreed to the request of the local authorities, the traffic light model will be updated today, and educational institutions in localities that have turned yellow will be opened.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry announced that 1,869 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus over the last day day in Israel. This increased the number of verified patients since the start of the pandemic to 723,038, of whom 60,976 were active patients.

1,605 people are hospitalized, of whom 1,008 are seriously ill and 284 are on ventilators. To date, 5,368 coronavirus patients have died in Israel. Yesterday, 24,732 tests were performed and 7.8% came back positive.

The Intelligence Division report released this morning indicated a continued downward trend in morbidity, with an infection rate of 0.85.

Among those aged 60 and over, there has been a decline in the rate of those diagnosed and seriously ill with the disease as a result of the vaccination campaign. The opposite trend was recorded in young people, who made up about 40% of severe patients last week.