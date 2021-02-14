Biden sets 'goal' of closing Guantanamo prison by end of presidency

US President Biden reportedly aims aims to close Guantanamo prison in Cuba by the time his presidency ends.

Asked on Friday if he would close the prison by the time his presidency ends, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: “That certainly is our goal and our intention.”

National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne confirmed to Reuters that a formal review of the prison was underway, saying “We are undertaking an NSC process to assess the current state of play that the Biden administration has inherited from the previous administration, in line with our broader goal of closing Guantanamo."

“The NSC will work closely with the Departments of Defense, State, and Justice to make progress toward closing the GTMO facility, and also in close consultation with Congress,” she added.

The prison, which currently houses about 40 prisoners, became the subject of controversy following the September 11 attacks, with critics accusing the US of using harsh interrogation methods against terror suspects jailed there.