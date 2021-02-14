Knesset Speaker asked to condemn MK who refuses to be vaccinated

The head of the Shas Knesset faction, MK Michael Malchieli, on Saturday night wrote a letter to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin in which he demanded that he condemn MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu), who has publicly declared he would refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, I have been hearing MKs and tonight it was MK Eli Avidar from the Yisrael Beytenu party publicly declaring that he is not getting vaccinated, and something like this being said by a public figure is serious and outrageous," Malchieli wrote.

"I appeal to you as Speaker to condemn such statements and make it clear that a public figure should serve as an example, especially during a severe health crisis as we have experienced in the past year and not act against the public interest and public responsibility and call on MK Avidar to stop his vile and outrageous actions," he added.

Avidar opposes vaccines and publicly declares it. In recent times, he has also participated in demonstrations by citizens who oppose coronavirus vaccines.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Saturday commented on the refusal of his party member to get vaccinated.

"He believes in yoga, veganism and sports. I do not think there is room for factional discipline here. The man believes in other things and should be respected," he told Kan News.