White House deputy press secretary resigns after threatening reporter

White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo on Saturday resigned from his position amid controversy over threats he made to a Politico reporter.

According to The Hill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the White House accepted Ducklo’s resignation after a discussion with him.

Ducklo had been suspended on Friday after Vanity Fair reported that he threatened a Politico reporter over a story she was pursuing regarding his relationship earlier this week.

“We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening. This conversation occurred with the support of the White House Chief of Staff,” Psaki said. “We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions.”

Ducklo, in a statement released through his Twitter account, said that he regretted his behavior, calling the language he used “abhorrent, disrespectful, and unacceptable.”

“I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden, and after a discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned my position and will not be returning from administrative leave,” Ducklo said.

“I know this was terrible. I know I can’t take it back. But I also know I can learn from it and do better. This incident is not representative of who I am as a person and I will be determined to earn back the trust of everyone I have let down because of my intolerable actions,” he continued.

Ducklo’s suspension and subseuqnt resignation after Vanity Fair revealed that Ducklo warned Politico reporter Tara Palmeri in an off-the-record conversation that he would "destroy her" if she published a story about his relationship with a reporter for Axios, Alexi McCammond.