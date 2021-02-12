Netanyahu and Edelstein criticize vaccine refusers

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Thursday blasted in closed talks those Israelis who refuse to be vaccinated.

"Those who do not get vaccinated will only spend time in the supermarket and pharmacy, while those who get vaccinated will go to stadiums and gyms," Minister Edelstein said.

Channel 12 News reported that Minister Edelstein and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit have ordered that places such as malls, gyms and more be opened only to those who have been vaccinated, with the goal set for the opening being February 23, in less than two weeks.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu also attacked those who refuse to be vaccinated at a Coronavirus Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. In a recording published on Channel 12 News, he was heard saying, "Someone said 'what do I have to get vaccinated for, it will be gone in half a year anyway’. It is not clear that it will go away, it could last a year. It could be more. They could collapse our health care system."

The Prime Minister also said in the cabinet that "as the experts explained to us, if you collapse the health care system - there will be more patients who will not receive treatment. Not to mention young people who will have diseases, at least some of them will be left with symptoms that will ruin their lives."

Data from the Ministry of Health show that to date, 3,734,894 Israelis have been vaccinated with the first dose - of which 2,376,138 have been vaccinated with the second dose.