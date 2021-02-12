Sa'ar: We will peak when we need to peak

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar said Thursday he was unfazed by his party’s recent drop in the polls.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Sa’ar said, "Campaigns have days with better polls and days with polls that are not as good. I am leading a new force of hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens who want change in the State of Israel. I assure you that we will reach a peak when we need to reach a peak."

He made clear that he does not regret the fact that he outright rejected being a part of a coalition head by Binyamin Netanyahu. "I will not lend a hand to a person who consciously prefers his personal good to the interest of the state."

"What will happen in the State of Israel if Netanyahu stays here after the upcoming elections?" Sa’ar wondered. "Will there suddenly be political stability here? Will there be more unity among the people of Israel? Will there be professional and matter-of-fact treatment of the issues at hand? Will we succeed in rebuilding the economy with a person who did not approve a budget for political and personal reasons? We must understand, we are at the end of a time period and we must move forward for the State of Israel."

Sa’ar also said he thinks Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett “is totally wrong” when he does not rule out joining a coalition led by Netanyahu.

Asked about comments by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who claims Sa’ar has no chance of forming a government, Sa’ar had harsh criticism for Deri.

"Aryeh Deri? He has a very comfortable arrangement - he manages Netanyahu, he would very much like to continue in this arrangement. It is an arrangement that is good for both of them and bad for the State of Israel. And I say, Aryeh Deri lives the past but the future will not look like the past. I estimate that the election campaign will end differently than what Aryeh Deri says. Netanyahu will not form the next government."

Despite this, however, Sa’ar said that Deri will not stay out of his government if he forms it. "I do not disqualify people. I have the ability to form a stable and functioning government. A person who pre-defines the coalition before the election results also reduces his maneuvering abilities in negotiations."

"I intend to be the Prime minister of everyone. But, a government that relies on extremists at this time is not the right thing for the State of Israel," he added. Regarding Itamar Ben Gvir, whom he did not rule out as a coalition partner in the past, Sa’ar said, "Today I am not in Netanyahu's Likud, I am in New Hope under my leadership and I determine our policy."