Biden criticizes Trump, announces more vaccines

US President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized the coronavirus vaccination program he inherited from his predecessor Donald Trump.

“We’re not going to have everything fixed for a while, but we’re going to fix it,” Biden said in remarks at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, according to Reuters.

Biden accused Trump of not ordering enough vaccines and not doing enough to get people lined up to get vaccinated.

“While scientists did their job in discovering vaccines in record time, my predecessor – I’ll be very blunt about it – did not do his job in getting ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions,” Biden charged.

He said the vaccine program he inherited was in “much worse shape” than he had anticipated.

“It’s going to take time to fix,” he vowed. “We’ve now purchased enough vaccine to vaccinate all Americans.”

Biden also announced that the US had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July.