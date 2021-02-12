Police officers injured while dispersing mass wedding in Samaria

Residents of the community of Itamar in Samaria on Thursday evening called the police and asked them to disperse a mass wedding that took place outside the community with the participation of about 100 celebrants who are not residents of Itamar.

During the dispersal of the wedding participants, dozens of them began throwing rocks and other objects at the police. Three policemen were injured and evacuated for medical care.

Additional forces were called to the scene and worked to disperse the participants and restore order.

The Samaria Regional Council clarified, "We will not allow gatherings in violation of the coronavirus rules."