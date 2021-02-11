German Flyers: 'Corona problem or Jewish problem?'

Anti-Semitic flyers were found Wednesday on a tram in Cologne, Germany, blaming Jews for the ongoing pandemic.

The black-and-white flyer reads: “Do we really have a Corona problem? Or do we have a Jewish problem?” with a Star of David in the background next to the names of three prominent German politicians — Chancellor Angela Merkel, Health Minister Jens Spahn, Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas — and virologist Christian Drosten.

None of them are Jewish, but the flyer claims they are.

“The more Jews in politics and media, the worse things are!” it reads.

Several German protests against coronavirus restrictions have featured anti-Semitic rhetoric and comparisons of the restrictions to what Jews went through in the Holocaust.

The flyers were found by Omas Gegen Rechts (Grandmothers Against The Right), a citizen-led democratic initiative that’s been recognized by the Central Council of Jews in Germany for its activism.

“They make a loud and clear statement against growing anti-Semitism and racism as well as against misogyny,” the council’s president, Dr. Josef Schuster, said of the group in November.

The organization was founded in 2018 following the example of an Austrian organization by the same name.

Approximately 100 regional groups across the country participate in demonstrations against anti-Semitism and racism while promoting human rights. The German incarnation was founded in response to growing right-wing populism and extremism.

The Omas group said in an Instagram post that it had filed a police complaint.