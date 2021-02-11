Netanyahu: 'I've already made my decision on Golan Heights'
After incoming US Sec. of State fails to reassert Trump's recognition of Israel's control over Golan, Netanyahu says he's already decided.
Netanyahu in Nazareth address
צילום: לע"מ

