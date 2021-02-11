Actress fired for comparing US to Nazi Germany

Gina Joy Carano is known for holding political views that are considered the least popular in the entertainment industry, and now these views have also cost her her job.

A new post published by the Mandelorian star, in which she compared the US political climate to that of Nazi Germany, managed to provoke real controversy and also lead to her immediate dismissal from the series: Lucasfilm Studios stated that "it is disgusting and unacceptable."

According to reports, it seems that George Lucas' Lucasfilm Studios has been looking for a reason to fire the actress in recent months, and now came the straw that broke the camel's back: posts yesterday on social media, which have since been deleted, and one of them - a repost the actress posted to another Instagram account, comparing the feeling of being a Republican actor in Hollywood to being a Jew during the Holocaust.

That controversial post, of course, caused a real stir - and Lucasfilm released a statement that read: "Gina Carano is no longer employed by us and we have no plans to work with her in the future. Her posts on social media humiliate people based on their cultural and religious identity and it is disgusting and unacceptable."

In addition, the UTA talent agency she was signed to, also parted ways with her.