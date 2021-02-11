Health Ministry's plan for Purim: Capsules in the synagogue, festive meal at home

Israel's Health Ministry will increase the coronavirus restrictions from the Shabbat (Sabbath) before the Purim holiday, as well as during the holiday itself.

Under the restrictions, prayers will be held in "capsules," and the festive Purim meal will be held by each family separately.

According to a Wednesday night report on News 13, those attending synagogues will be split into capsules, and spacing of four square meters per person will be ensured. Each capsule will include up to ten worshipers, and a partition will be placed between capsules. Up to 100 worshipers will be allowed to enter each synagogue.

In addition to the restrictions on worshipers, the Health Ministry aims to ban gatherings and large parties, as well as the traditional pilgrimage to the grave of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai - which will likely be prohibited from Purim until after the following Shabbat.

The festive Purim meal will be held by each family in its own home, or in accordance with the restrictions allowing up to five people to gather indoors.

The Health Ministry also noted that the plan received the approval of the haredi party heads.

On Wednesday night, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) told News 13: "We still don't know if we will enact a curfew on this day, but if just prior to the holiday, morbidiy is high, we will also need to take tough steps. Everything is on the table."

Also on Wednesday, coronavirus czar Professor Nachman Ash told Kan News that Israelis can expect restrictions not only on Purim but on Passover as well: "There will be no carnival celebrations on Purim. Hopefully we can sit with the family on Pesach, but even then it will not be free," he said.