Teva in talks to produce COVID vaccines

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is in talks with COVID-19 vaccine makers to co-produce some shots, the company’s chief executive Kare Schultz told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We do have some discussions with originators of the original vaccines. We have not come to any conclusion," Schultz said.

"In principle, we are positive towards contributing by manufacturing some of those vaccines that either have been approved or are just about to be approved," he added but would not elaborate.

So far, COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have been approved for use around the world.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson asked US regulators to clear its COVID-19 vaccine, the first of the various vaccines to be a single-dose vaccine.